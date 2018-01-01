Integrate TheTool with Slack and get daily ASO Reports in your workspace!
Slack & TheTool Integration
TheTool integration with Slack is a convenient way to stay up to date with the KPIs that matter for your App Store Optimization strategy.
Don’t miss a thing about your ASO metrics anymore – integrate now with just a few simple steps.
How to integrate TheTool with Slack?
1. Go to integrations Section
2. Add Slack
3. Pick your apps & info
4. Done!
ASO Keyword Rankings Report in Slack
Receive daily updates with accurate keywords rankings and distribution for Apple App Store & Google Play Store in 91 countries.
Monitor ranking changes and maximize the visibility of your app in Search!
Top Charts Rankings Report in Slack
Get daily reports with your Top Charts Rankings by category and keep track of changes in every country.
Take actions to increase app installs from Browse and boost your Mobile Growth!
User Ratings Report in Slack
Never miss a thing about user sentiment with daily updates with ratings data.
User feedback is one of the key factors in ASO – optimize and increase app downloads!
Slack reports for Mobile devices
Stay updated on the go with ASO reports on your mobile device with the official Slack app!
With Slack integration, receive daily updates about your app metrics on both desktop and mobile.
Slack + TheTool = Perfect ASO mix!
Whether you are a startup, agency or large enterprise, we can help you improve your App Marketing strategy. TheTool is an all-in-one ASO and App Marketing platform that helps hundreds of companies grow their app businesses through data-driven actionable insights.
With Slack integration stay always up to date and keep track of your most important ASO KPIs in your Slack workspace.